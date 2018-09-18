Back to Basics girls hockey school wraps up

Special to the RTT

Back to Basics Girls Hockey School recently wrapped up its third season.

This was the first season operating out of the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle because the town of Amherstburg had chosen to reduce summer ice service to the community this year. Nonetheless, director Bill Atkinson was pleased with the enrollment even though it dropped a bit from the over 60 participants from last year. One of the motivating factors for him running the school was the fact that he has three girls in hockey and he enjoys being a part of their hockey experience. He also recognized the need for all female hockey programs in the area.

Co-director Dan Pettypiece said it was great getting back on the ice with the girls again this summer. Bill and Dan have always been on the same page in regards to teaching skating and hockey skills.

“One of our main philosophies in teaching skating and hockey skills is emphasizing proper techniques, with drill progression and correcting bad habits,” they said. “Too many programs just seem to run drills and have lots of gadgets on the ice but there is not a lot of teaching and correcting going on. This prohibits skill development and as the players move up in the older divisions they become frustrated and some end up walking away from the game. Our goal is to slow the players down, break down the skills into smaller parts and try to get them to perform drills correctly with proper technique. If a program doesn’t have that philosophy it can have less of an impact on a player’s improvement.”

The clinic featured two age groups – 5-8 years and 9-16 years – working on their skills for an hour and half each session. Pettypiece said it was a perfect way to cap off the summer and get the girls ready for the upcoming season. Bill and Dan would like to thank the Town of LaSalle and especially the staff at the Vollmer for their great service. We would also like to thank the parents & participants for following us to the Vollmer this year.

Lastly, we would like to wish the girls a safe and enjoyable hockey season. See you at the rink.