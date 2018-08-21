Area bantam and pee wee baseball players converge on Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The baseball diamonds at the Libro Centre and Centennial Park were busy on the weekend.

The Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association (AMBA) hosted pee wee select teams at Centennial Park and bantam select teams at the Libro Centre over the weekend. Tournament convener Dan Hebert explained that Amherstburg had one team in each division unlike other centres that were able to combine teams into an all-star team and enter them.

There were six teams in the pee wee division with the Cardinals being joined by Windsor Central, Harrow, Forest Glade, Riverside and Tecumseh. Hebert said those teams are likely going to be playing in the last organized baseball games at Centennial Park as that park is now property of the Greater Essex County District School Board and will have the new public high school built on top of it.

“There’s nothing else scheduled after that,” said Hebert.

The bantams featured teams from Amherstburg, Belle River, Leamington and LaSalle.

Hebert said while younger age divisions are played elsewhere in Essex County, he wanted to keep the older age groups in Amherstburg. He said the premier diamond at the Libro Centre is “the best diamond in the county.”

Hebert also credited the volunteers and the local youth that umpired the games. The latter, he said, put in a ten-hour day Saturday umpiring four games.

In the bantam select tournament, Leamington defeated LaSalle in the final with Amherstburg placing third. In the pee wee select tournament, Forest Glade won by defeating Windsor Central in the final while Amherstburg placed fifth.