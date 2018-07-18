Another year, another record for McGregor Music Festival

By Ron Giofu

The 29th annual McGregor Music Festival set another fundraising record.

This year’s festival featured eight bands, a pig auction, raffles, a car show and food but organizers also had to contend with rain and cooler than normal weather conditions. While the weather impacted attendance, the festival still raised a record $44,000.

All proceeds have been donated to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Sue LeClair, chair of the McGregor Music Festival organizing committee, said this year’s total is up by approximately $5,000 over last year.

“It just keeps growing and growing,” she said.

Despite a drop in attendance from roughly 700 people to 500 people but LeClair pointed out the pig auction alone raised $1,700.

“They came with their money,” she said.

Corporate sponsorship was also strong this year, LeClair added.

“We don’t have to beg for money,” she stated. “Everyone we ask supports us.”

The businesses who sponsor the festival and the bands that come out are all from the Windsor-Essex County area and LeClair indicated that is not going to change. She said proceeds also stay in the area.

“That’s what it’s all about,” she said.

Proceeds this year will benefit video conferencing and the patient assistance fund. Video conferencing will allow patients and doctors to communicate with each other without having to always meet in person. Doctors can consult with other physicians who may be out of town while patients can still meet with their doctors if they can’t make an appointment.

If people are struggling to pay their mortgage, transportation costs or with other expenses such as utilities, the patient assistance fund can help with those costs.

LeClair said they were worried about not hitting their goals this year due to the inclement weather, but was thrilled that they not only hit, but surpassed it. Giving out the money to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is one of the committee’s annual highlights.

“That’s what makes it exciting is hitting our goals,” said LeClair.

Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, said the festival is a “collaborative effort” between the committee, the bands, the sponsors, the media and all of those who support the festival.

Kassem added the festival is a family-friendly event and estimated it has raised at least $250,000 in its first 29 years. The fact the festival set another fundraising record this year despite poor weather wasn’t lost on Kassem, either.

“That speaks volumes of Sue and her organizing committee,” said Kassem. “Rain or shine, it didn’t matter.”

LeClair said they are going to stay the course for next year’s 30th annual festival, with the date already being set. It will be June 9, 2019 back at Co-An Park in McGregor.

“We’re going to keep it local and raise our goal level,” she said. “We’re going to do the same thing. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The fundraising target for next year’s festival is $50,000, LeClair added.

The committee also paid tribute to Madeline Pheleham, a former co-chair who died recently. LeClair credited Pheleham for getting her involved with the committee and without Pheleham’s involvement, the festival would have gone under a decade ago.