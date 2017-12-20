Anderdon Public School helps mission with thousands of food items

By Ron Giofu

Students, staff and parents from Anderdon Public School did their part to help the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission this holiday season.

While a final number has yet to be calculated, organizers of Anderdon Public’s annual can drive state they have broken their own record for goods collected. Randi Lamarche, who along with fellow Grade 7 teacher Lee Suchiu helped organize the can drive, said they collected 4,500 in 2016 and “we definitely broke that record” in 2017.

“We do this every year,” she said. “We had two weeks (to collect).”

Students, staff and parents unloaded the large trailer full of cans and non-perishable food items Friday afternoon in front of the mission. Volunteers from the mission helped unload the trailer and a steady flow of people carrying boxes and bags helped bring the food in for at least 20 minutes.

The Grade 7 classes alone brought in over 2,000 items, she stated.

“Our school is really caring,” said Lamarche. “We focus on kindness. It’s one of the big initiatives at our school. It’s something we work hard on every day.”

Anderdon Public School does many other fundraisers during the year, she added, with the can drive being one of their major events.

“We’re very lucky,” said Lamarche. “We have wonderful kids.”

Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission president Tim McAllister said it was a surprise to see so many canned goods and food items.

“It’s overwhelming to see the number of cans,” said McAllister. “It’s beyond my imagination. I can’t believe it.”

McAllister said Anderdon’s staff, students and parents went “all out” for the can drive and it was something the mission greatly appreciates.

“They blessed us so we can bless others,” he said. “I’m grateful.”