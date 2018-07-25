Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy returns this Sunday

By Ron Giofu

Classic car lovers will be in their glory this Sunday.

The annual Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show returns to the downtown streets with the show running from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be vehicles, weather permitting, packing Toddy Jones Park.

It will also be a somewhat historic year, as long-time event chair Eleanor Renaud will be overseeing her final car show. Renaud told the committee of her upcoming retirement last week.

“I am hoping that someone steps up,” she said, noting a few people have expressed interest. “It would be a shame to let it die. We’re at the top of our game and we want to keep it there.”

There were approximately 125 vehicles that took part in the first Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show with that number swelling to 600 last year. Renaud said they are hopeful to match the latter number again in 2018 assuming the weather co-operates.

“We’re a fine, oiled machine with how we work together,” Renaud said of her organizing committee. “I think we have it running smoothly.”

Renaud joked that after 13 years, “I’ve had my run” and said the decision to retire from her post as chair was bittersweet.

“It’s certainly been rewarding. It’s like watching your child grow,” she said. “It’s time for new eyes and fresh blood to take it a different way.”

Renaud said she would like the show to have a “younger vibe” and bring in younger volunteers to help move the show even further along.

This Sunday’s show will feature Bigg Wiggle on the main stage in Toddy Jones Park, with Renaud noting they are “back by popular demand.” Rick Rock and the Party Crashers will perform on the downtown stage located near the Richmond St. and Dalhousie St. intersection.

Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy attracts car owners and car lovers from across the region, Renaud pointed out.

“You hear from people all the time that ‘yours is the best (show) in southwestern Ontario,’” said Renaud. “I say it’s our location.”

Between the riverfront and being in the downtown core, “we just have the ambiance going for us that no one else has,” she added.

Pre-registration is underway and Renaud said they already have people planning to come to Amherstburg from the Greater Toronto Area and Kitchener. One of the many trophies awarded at the end of the show will be for the people who travelled the longest distance.

The food at this year’s car show will again be from Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering, with Renaud stating that other restaurants and shops in the area also can benefit from the large crowds.

“It’s a big day for all the downtown merchants and vendors,” she said.

Vendors will include Xcentrick Auto Sports and Coate’s Coatings. Joe Meloche Ford is the platinum sponsor.

“If anyone is looking to volunteer, we’re always looking for extra hands,” said Renaud.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and registration runs from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Road closures will remain similar to previous years, with portions of Richmond St., Dalhousie St., North St., Ramsay St. and Rankin Ave. to be closed off to the public for the duration of the car show.

For more information on the Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show, call Renaud at 519-736-4020 or visit www.amherstburgsgonecarcrazyshow.com.