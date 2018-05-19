Amherstburg Sun County Predators win pee wee championship

The Amherstburg South County Predators won the Pee Wee Championship earlier this spring.

It was a hard fought game against the Kingsville South County Predators but the Amherstburg team was able to pull off an overtime victory. The championship game reflected the season that the Amherstburg South County Predators had in that they always worked together as a team to bring out the best in each other and they never gave up on a game. This team was comprised of a wonderful group of girls that always supported each other and displayed a genuine love of the game.

The players and parents would like to thank the coaches for their dedication and commitment to the team. A special thanks to our team manager Nancy Gorham for the countless hours spent organizing our lives! Also, to a great group of parents that always were positive and cheered on our girls! Looking forward to next year.

—Submitted by Crystal Palumbo