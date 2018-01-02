Amherstburg stuffs fire trucks with toys for Christmas

By Jolene Perron

For five years, Amherstburg Fire and Rescue employees have been helping families in need within their community by collecting toys for children and families for the holiday season.

“It’s awesome, the generosity of the people of Amherstburg is just amazing,” said Mark Stock, firefighter with the Amherstburg Fire and Rescue and coordinator of the toy drive. “We have an abundance of toys, every year people come out and make us proud to be Amherstburg residents.”

This year, their drop off centers at Movati Fitness Club, Amherstburg Home Health, Canadian Tire, General Amherst High School and Joe Meloche Ford brought in hundreds of toys, which were them given to Goodfellows to distribute to families along with their food baskets Dec. 20.

“Some of them I deliver myself because some of the families aren’t able to drive to pick them up so I get to play Santa and go and deliver several of the packages on Wednesday or Thursday,” said Stock. “It’s awesome, some of the families are in tears with joy, it’s just an amazing feeling to help people out. We look forward to people helping every year and it shows how much people care about others.”