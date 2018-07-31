Amherstburg Stars Alumni Hockey Camp coming in mid-August

By Ron Giofu

A group of former players from within the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association system are once again giving back this summer.

The sixth annual Amherstburg Stars Alumni Hockey Camp will be held at the Libro Centre Aug. 13-17 with daily sessions running from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Corey Beaulieu, the lead on-ice instructor, said there will be three hours of on-ice activities per day, 1.5 hours of off-ice activities and lunch. He said “all drills and stations are all designed to improve skating, shooting, stick handling, passing, endurance, and in-game situations.”

The camp is open to both boys and girls ranging in age from novice players (2011 birth year) to midget players (2001 birth year). In addition to Beaulieu, Noah Renaud is the lead off-ice instructor with “a variety of former Amherstburg Minor Hockey graduates” assisting during the week.

Beaulieu added that Windsor Spitfires goalie and Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro will be coming out to help with goalie instruction during the camp.

“The off-season is a great way to get ready for the upcoming season and get a feel for being on the ice again, with hockey season only few weeks away,” said Beaulieu.

The cost is $350 per player. To register or more information, please e-mail aburgstarsalumni@gmail.com.

“This will be our sixth consecutive season hosting the hockey camp in Amherstburg and is a awesome way to give back to the minor hockey players in town,” said Beaulieu.