Amherstburg Soccer Club presents “Day of Champions”

By Jonathan Martin

The Larry Bauer Park soccer fields have drawn local champions in to play.

Saturday saw LaSalle, South Windsor and Amherstburg’s interlocked U18 divisions compete in the first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals of 2018’s Day of Champions. LaSalle hosted the championship game Sunday.

At press time, the official final results have not been released.

The semi-finals went into overtime, with Amherstburg getting knocked out by a penalty kick. LaSalle suffered the same fate. South Windsor came out ahead.

This was South Windsor’s first year participating in the interlock. According to Amherstburg Soccer Club (ASC) president Terry Sawchuk, the organization’s growth can be attributed to the sport’s capacity for teambuilding, healthy living and, most importantly, its affordability.

“Every year we have more players join,” he said. “This year, membership is up by about 75. We also started a new girls-only league this year.”

The tournament also enjoyed a healthy turnout. Soccer-lovers lined the fields, hiding from the heat in the shade of sapling trees while the players laughed and ran and kicked and leaped.

“The Town of Amherstburg, as always, has been fantastic,” Sawchuk said. “They keep the fields well-maintained and I’ve received compliments on the quality of the facilities.”