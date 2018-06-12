Amherstburg Soccer Club hosts ECSL soccer festival

By Ron Giofu

The fields at Larry Bauer Park were busy on the weekend as the Amherstburg Soccer Club hosted players, coaches and parents from around the area.

“This is our annual festival we are hosting for the ECSL (Essex County Soccer League,” explained Amherstburg Soccer Club (ASC) president Terry Sawchuk. “This year we had 48 teams between U8, U9 and U10. That is phenomenal. Soccer keeps growing.”

The ASC’s travel program, the Amherstburg Fusion, fielded three teams with the U9 team playing Saturday and the U8 team and the U10 team taking the pitch Sunday. Teams from across Windsor-Essex turned out as well to Larry Bauer Park, located in front of the Libro Centre. Games went off rain or shine.

Sawchuk was thrilled with not only the overall turnout, but the amount of girls that participated.

“I love to see more girls playing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s boys or girls, it a game anyone can play.”

The Amherstburg Fusion program has roughly 150 players overall while the co-ed house league program has just over 400. There are about 40 players in the girls-only house league division. That brings overall ASC membership to around the 600 mark, with Sawchuk stating it is the largest youth sports organization in Amherstburg.

With the World Cup being this year, Sawchuk added it always translates into increased interest in the sport locally.

ECSL festivals take place across the county from around early-May to the end of August, said Sawchuk. He added that Fusion teams are also hitting the road for tournaments, including a large one in Sarnia in mid-July.

Sawchuk thanked the volunteers for helping to present the weekend tournament and also thanked the Town of Amherstburg. Town staff helped prepare the soccer pitches once they were finally able to get onto the fields after a lot of rain earlier this year.

“Obviously, it’s a partnership with the town to make them look this way,” said Sawchuk.

Coaches and parents also praised the ASC, noting that games went off on time and the fields were well prepared.