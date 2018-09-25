Amherstburg Rotary Club aids ERCA with $1,000 cheque

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Rotary Club is teaming up to help make our Earth a little greener.

A cheque worth $1,000 was presented to Danielle Breault-Stuebing, director of communications and outreach services for the Essex Region Conservation Authority on behalf of the Amherstburg Rotary Club to help with the creation of a legacy forest.

“This is part of a very large project that included the ten Rotary Clubs in Windsor and Essex-County plus a global E-club,” said Stuebing. “All these Rotary Clubs have come together to help us create the Rotary Legacy Forest in the town of Essex. We are so thankful to all the individuals who have supported this project. It really is creating a legacy for the future.

According to Stuebing, the idea of creating a forest came last year when the president of Rotary International, Ian Wiseley challenged every Rotarian in the world to plant a tree.

“There’s about 340 Rotarians in Windsor-Essex County but we thought of the idea to create a forest,” added Stuebing.

The project will consist of the planting of 50,000 trees and restoring 70 acres of land in the Cedar Creek area, purchased by ERCA specifically for restoration. The forest will be named the Rotary Legacy Forest in honour of the Rotary Clubs who have helped with the project.

The first tree planting will take place May 4. Stuebing encourages Rotarians and anyone who has an interest in Rotary to come out and take tangible hands on action to create the forest.