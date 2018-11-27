Amherstburg residents among Lajeunesse students getting athletic scholarships

By Ron Giofu and Christian Bouchard
A recent signing ceremony at École E.J. Lajeunesse secondary school celebrated the athletic scholarships of three of its athletes, two of which are from Amherstburg.
McGregor native Luc Warnock has verbally committed to play Division 1 golf for Northern Illinois University beginning August of 2020. The 17-year-old has been playing golf since the age of 13 and has recently competed in the Canadian Junior Championships after placing third in the Ontario Junior Boys Championship.
The former Amherstburg Admiral is now dedicated to golf and he and his family will move to Florida as he begins adjusting to play golf 365 days a year. His scholarship is a four-year, $120,000 U.S. scholarship that he verbally committed to in September, though the formal signing was in November.
Warnock added how thankful he is especially to his parents for the sacrifices they make every day, so he can try to achieve his dreams.
“It’s tough to pick up my stuff and leave family and friends but I’m in it for the long haul,” said Warnock. “This is one of the best decisions we could have made for my development.”
Warnock is a E.J. Lajeunesse graduate and practices out of the Essex Golf & Country Club. He said his coaches Ryan Robillard and Henry Brunton have been a major key to his development and success. They ingrained in him how difficult it is to play college golf and defeat the misconception that Canadians are just hockey players.
According to Warnock, there is also a misconception that getting a golf scholarship is easy.
The 17-year-old was e-mailing schools such as Oregon State, Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Washington State but none had offered him a scholarship, however none of them had seen him play.
“When I wasn’t as accomplished as I am now, I’d attract the response of ‘our 2019 class is full’,” said Warnock.
Once he started achieving high levels of success, spots quickly opened.
“I received an amazing offer that is great for a freshman and I think it shows how much NIU believes in me,” added Warnock.
According to Warnock, playing in the final group of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship and seeing his name on the leaderboard heightened his expectations and he knows he can help NIU compete for championships.
Northern Illinois played host to the 2017 Division 1 Golf Championship. Warnock said his schedule will consist of tournaments hosted by schools such as Purdue, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and The Ohio State.
Despite his recent success on the golf course, Warnock says it’s the losses that motivate him the most.
“The feeling I had that final day of the Canadian Junior is something I will never forget” added Warnock. “The sense of defeat on the 18th green stung for a while. It’s only made me more determined to work hard.”
Warnock received the offer after moving up 2,000 spots in the world ranking. He received a bronze medal at the provincial championship and earned a top 15 ranking at the national championship. He will be pursuing a business degree.
Brendyn Fountain received an athletic scholarship to the University of Windsor to play football. He accepted the offer Nov. 3.
Fountain competed in Calgary this past summer as member of Team Ontario.
“I’m extremely happy,” said Fountain. “All of my hard work paid off.”
Fountain said he was excited to play football for the University of Windsor and hopes to have success with the program close to home. He said when he visited the school, it felt comfortable and he wanted to be part of it.
“I like the environment,” said Fountain. “It felt like home.”
The offensive lineman said he likes to play physically, noting he began his football career in Grade 9 and just completed his fourth season. Being at a smaller high school, he tried numerous sports and liked the challenges that football presented as well as competing out in the fresh air. Giving the sport a try is “what got me here today,” he said.
Fountain will be pursuing a degree in criminology with the hopes of a career in law enforcement. He also hopes to play football for as long as he can, with an eye on possibly trying out for the Canadian Football League (CFL) down the road.
The third student was Audrey O’Connor, who accepted a four-year, $200,000 U.S. track and field scholarship to the University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside). Her skills in shot put, hammer throw, discus and weight throw landed her the scholarship, which she accepted Nov. 9.
O’Connor, a graduate of École Monseigneur-Augustin-Caron in LaSalle, made Team Ontario Track & Field in August and is a three-time provincial champion. At the nationals, she placed fourth in shot put and eighth in discus.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
O’Connor said she likes both the individual aspects of competing in track and field but also the support she receives from others on the track and field team. She started competing in Grade 9.
“It’s been such an amazing experience meeting new people,” she said.
UC Riverside’s track and field program appealed to her and O’Connor added the coach was very welcoming to her.
“It felt like home,” said O’Connor, who will major in sports management.
O’Connor added she hopes to compete nationally for Canada at the IAAF U20 meet in Nairobi in 2020.