Amherstburg resident part of Leamington team’s OBA title victory

Joe Funkenhauser of Amherstburg won his first OBA championship earlier this month as a member of the Leamington Junior Barons.

The Leamington Junior Barons defeated Woodslee 9-7 to claim the OBA Junior ‘B’ championship in Port Lambton Aug. 12.

Funkenhauser, a talented third baseman, played a major role with the Barons this season and in the provincial tournament.

His seventh inning bases loaded double against Listowel advanced the Barons to the final on Sunday. The Barons were trailing 8-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, rallied back setting the stage for Funkenhauser’s late game heroics.

“Joe was our only player not from Leamington and he fit in well with everyone,” said coach Terry Misener. “He played every game this season and did well as a first year Junior. That game winning double was something to see, it ignited quite a celebration.”

Funkenhauser joined Leamington when it became apparent Amherstburg would not be fielding a Junior team this season.

Chris Lamotte and John Wall are the other coaches.

The OBA championship was a three-peat for ten of the Barons and three of the coaches. They were all members of the 2016 and 2017 Midget OBA ‘B’ winning teams and have now added the 2018 Junior title to their resumes.