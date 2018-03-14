Amherstburg resident gives large donations to two camps

By Ron Giofu

An Amherstburg resident’s foundation is helping to provide a lot of smiles to children’s faces.

The Alan Quesnel Family Foundation donated $125,000 to the Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp near Harrow and Camp Brombal, a camp operated by the Windsor Police Service.

Quesnel presented the two cheques recently and said he visited both sites and knew they both are great sites that deserve support. He said he has a history with the camps, noting “I went to the Kiwanis camp as a kid.”

Quesnel spoke highly of both camps.

“I know the good work that they both do,” he said. “I’m proud and happy to be part of it.”

Putting smiles on children’s faces was a priority.

“That’s what I hope to do,” he said, of making children happy.

Dan Inverarity, president of the Kiwanis Sunshine Point camp, said he got a phone call from Quesnel about two months ago about getting a donation. He said they will not use the $125,000 for any capital projects, however.

“We’re going to use it for the running of the camp,” he said, noting it costs $150,000 per year to operated. “It’s going to ensure the long-term future of the camp.”

Inverarity noted he got the news on the way to a board meeting at the camp.

“This was a complete surprise,” he said. “It’s like we won the lottery.”

Windsor police chief Al Frederick thanked Quesnel for the Camp Brombal donation as well, noting fundraising “is never an easy thing to do.”