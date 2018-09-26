Amherstburg represented at “128 Flags of Remembrance” ceremony

By Ron Giofu

People from across Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent came to Assumption Park in Windsor to pay tribute to local veterans.

Veterans Voice of Canada, a non-profit agency that helps document the stories of veterans through interviews, presented its second annual “128 Flags of Remembrance” tribute ceremony with all 128 flags being sponsored. This area is the only area where a tribute was done where all 128 flags were sponsored.

Both the Town of Amherstburg and County of Essex sponsored flags along with other local families and municipalities.

Terri Davis-Fitzpatrick, who heads up local efforts for Veterans Voice of Canada, called it a tribute from the people of Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent to local veterans. The program is in its fifth year, she said, but it was the second time it was held in Windsor.

“All money raised is used to fulfill the mandate of the Veterans Voice of Canada,” she said.

The significance of the 128 Canadian flags is that they represent the roughly 128,000 soldiers that have been killed from the Boer War to the present.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins, flanked by Essex County Warden Tom Bain and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield, said the area supports its veterans. He said “war touches us all” and that the freedoms Canadians have today would not be possible without the sacrifices of those who served in times of war.

Dilkins said the public owes a debt of gratitude to those who served Canada in times of war.

Kelly Abbott and Kevin Purdie of Amherstburg bought sponsorships for two of the 128 flags, with Abbott stating they bought the last two. Abbott said they met Davis-Fitzpatrick at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 and decided to purchase the flags for their relatives.

Paul Kelly and Bernie Kelly stood near the flag sponsored for LS George T. Kelly.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Bernie, noting George was his uncle.

It was their first year at the ceremony and asked if he was happy to attend, Bernie replied “damn right I am.”

Paul noted that “it is pleasing to us that we are honouring his memory.” His father was in the Navy in World War II, Paul added.

Silver Cross Mother Theresa Charbonneau was thrilled with the turnout at last Saturday afternoon’s ceremony. She told the public that veterans should not only be thanked at such occasions, but throughout the year as well.

Charbonneau urged people to fly a Canadian flag and sing the national anthem when given the opportunity as well.

Hon. Col. Phil Berthiaume added that the “collective role” of the public is to remember the sacrifices of veterans and honour their dedication.

The 128 flags will fly for the next seven weeks. Atlas Tube donated the poles from which they fly.