Amherstburg Public School students take “vow of silence,” spread message in town

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Public School went silent last Tuesday as part of the annual “vow of silence.”

The local elementary school saw students take the vow to recognize other youth that don’t always have a voice, including those who are bullied and those living in third world countries. Students also walked around town, many carrying signs and banners displaying their message.

Students, through teacher Melisa Mulcaster, did convey what their messages were and why they were having such an event thanks to written submissions.

“This day sends an amazing message to the rest of the community especially during our walk,” explained Grade 8 student Morgan Bezaire. “We travel the area around town staying silent to push our message further. To be able to see (Ugandan students sponsored by Amherstburg Public School) Ronald and Hadijah doing so well within SACU gives me even more encouragement to get this movement further out there to the world. No one should have to suffer like some of those in third world countries.”

Bezaire added that “we take many things for granted” and “today is a day to reflect and appreciate all of the things we have.”

Erica Ayres, another Grade 8 student, wrote that “there are some people in this world who cannot voice their rights because the rest of the world is too ignorant to notice. We need to become more aware of how many millions of children in third world countries are suffering (due to) a lack of basic human rights. Today, we stay silent so those children will be heard, so for one day we will fall silent so they can speak up.”

Jesse Carter, also in Grade 8, said the day was about creating awareness for those whose voice is not heard, even though they cry for help.

“They do not have access to clean water, food and a right to education,” Carter stated. “We go silent to feel like they feel.”

Carter added they want to help “break poverty in third world countries” as well as give people rights to education, food, clean water and “for their voice to be heard.”

“Education is the key to all of this because they are drinking muddy, filthy water and they don’t know that’s actually hurting them or actually killing them,” said Carter. “With an education, they could get a job, leave their country and change the world.”