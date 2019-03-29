Amherstburg Public School students emphasizing focus on character development

By Ron Giofu

Students at Amherstburg Public School are focusing on character development with particular themes being resilience and respect.

The local public elementary school held a kickoff assembly last Thursday morning in which children performed skits and got the rest of the students and staff hyped for the initiative. There is a follow up assembly planned for April to go over each class’ progress.

Nicole Loggie, one of the teachers helping to plan the initiative at Amherstburg Public School, said it stems from a project put forth by the Greater Essex County District School Board to take on at least two of the eight character traits the public board is emphasizing.

“We started off with the kickoff assembly,” explained Loggie. “All of the classes are talking about it and it is becoming part of the conversation happening here at APS.”

Students Lee Bergeron, Nya Meloche and Paytin Meloche acted as the masters of ceremonies for the assembly. Bergeron stated they modified the words to a Rick Astley song and are encouraging their classmates to never give up. Nya Meloche added they find it important to teach messages of resilience and respect to younger students.

“You can teach them what it means to be resilient and respectful to others so they can be resilient and respectful when they get older,” she explained.

Paytin added that resiliency is important for people to learn as well as being respectful to others.

One of the groups of children putting on a skit as part of the assembly believed it was inspirational to convey the messages of resiliency and respect to their fellow students. Their skit was about cheating on an exam and the negative fallout that can occur by getting caught doing so.

“The moral of the story was don’t cheat and be respectful,” said Jack Laliberte.

Ravishankar Gurudev and Alex Greason, two of the other students in the play, also underscored the importance of being resilient and respectful, adding that it took a lot of practise to work on the skit for the assembly.