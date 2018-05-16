Amherstburg Public School going silent in support of less fortunate May 22

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Public School will be a quiet place to be May 22.

The Grade 8 classes at the school are heading up the “vow of silence” and are doing so in support of children who don’t have a voice. Those include students in Third World countries and those who are bullied.

“There are students who are bullied every day,” said Ben Pillon, who acted as master of ceremonies at an assembly last Friday with classmate Chelsea Boose. “These individuals exist on a global level and right here in our community.”

Pillon said that “we have amazing students here. We need to shine a light on them.”

Boose added that “everyone has a voice that needs to be heard.”

“We have made a lot of change happen and we continue to make an impact,” she said. “We need to take care of each other too – at our own school, out on the playground and in the classroom. We need to encourage others instead of putting them down. We need to stand up to those who aren’t doing that. If we don’t work together and try to build a positive school atmosphere, no one wins.”

Amherstburg Public School sponsors two students named Ronald and Hadijah that live in Uganda. The two Ugandan students are sponsored through Save African Child Uganda (SACU) with SACU committee member and retired Amherstburg Public School teacher Ingrid Silvaggio Heugh speaking to the students about her cause.

“It’s all about human rights. That’s what the SACU committee believes in.

Heugh said a lot of work has been done thanks to sponsors, including the construction of homeless shelters and classrooms. SACU helps 160 children with schooling and food thanks to over 100 sponsors, said Heugh.

Heugh told the Amherstburg Public School students their fundraising efforts have taken children like Ronald and Hadijah from lives of destitution to lives where they now can dream of post-secondary educations and careers.

Children in the shelters take care of one another, she added, as “they know what it’s like to be abandoned and afraid.”

“We continue to seek sponsors,” said Heugh. “For less than $1 per day, you can make a difference.”

Additional information can be obtained, and donations can also be made by contacting Heugh at 519-736-3512.

The “vow of silence” will be an all-day event for some, though some classes may do it for a period. The students are collecting donations up until the day of the event.