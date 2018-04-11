Amherstburg police warning residents of Canada Revenue Agency scam

The Amherstburg Police Service is asking people to be wary of messages received from people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Amherstburg police say a complaint was received by a resident who was contacted by a bogus CRA representative. Police say residents are contacted, often by phone, by people claiming to be from the CRA alleging that the person owes the CRA money and, if it’s not paid, they will be arrested by police. Police say the payment is often demanded in iTunes cards.

Amherstburg police reminds people that they won’t arrest people in such cases and that anyone asking for payment via iTunes cards is not legitimate. The real CRA usually communicates with residents via letter, police add.

Anyone receiving a suspicious call or e-mail can contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-8559.

Alleged fraud Amherstburg police are investigating an alleged fraud that occurred at a business in the 150 block of Sandwich St. S. Police say a person bought a coffee with a large bill, allegedly confused the cashier and obtained more change than they were entitled to. The matter occurred last Thursday around 3:15 p.m. and is under investigation.

Theft Amherstburg police report a theft of an iPhone from a vehicle that was parked in a lot in the 7000 block of Smith Industrial Drive. Police say a window was smashed out of the vehicle in order for the suspect(s) to obtain the iPhone.

Amherstburg police ask that people don’t leave valuables in their vehicles, particularly where others can view them.

The theft is under investigation and there are no suspects. It was reported last Wednesday at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Accidents There were 12 motor vehicle accidents from April 3-9, but none were reported to have charges. One accident took place shortly after 9 a.m. on Creek Road at South Side Road that required on driver to have to be taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say the vehicle swerved to avoid another vehicle that was driving erratically and struck a pole. The blue vehicle that was reported to have been driving erratically was not located.

Stats There were 23 charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act and related regulations last week. That time period also saw police respond to 11 alarm calls and eight 911 hangup calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service