Amherstburg police warning people about various frauds

The Amherstburg Police Service is asking people to be careful after recent frauds were reported.

One fraud saw a victim scammed out of $1,900 through the Internet. Police say the person was contacted about assistance with debt with the person on the Internet allegedly offering to deposit money into the victim’s account with the victim asked to send back a large fee in return.

After the person sent back the fee, it was determined that the person who reached out via the Internet was not legitimate and the victim was scammed out of the fee they were asked to pay.

It was reported last Thursday but the fraud actually occurred in April.

The Amherstburg Police Service also reports they received several calls over the past two weeks regarding people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Police say the CRA typically would not reach out via phone call or e-mail and if anyone is suspicious about being contacted, they should check with the police.

Mischief Amherstburg police say a residence in the 40 block of Concession 3 North sustained damage. Police say a rear door sustained damage, but no entry was reportedly gained. It was reported last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. The matter is still under investigation.

Thefts A stereo was reportedly taken from a vehicle parked in the 6000 block of Concession 6 North. Amherstburg police say the Panasonic stereo is valued at roughly $200. It was reported to police May 1 around 4:30 p.m.

The theft of building materials was reported from a building site in the 400 block of Brown Cr. last Thursday. No value was available and there are no suspects. It was reported around 9:05 a.m.

A theft of jewellery, money and other items was reported at a home in the 100 block of Victoria St. S. Police say the thefts have been occurring over the past two months and there are no suspects at the present time. It was reported Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

Accidents. A single-vehicle motor vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of McLellan Ave. last Friday around 6:15 a.m. Police say a vehicle allegedly struck a parked vehicle, causing a 20-year-old Amherstburg man to be charged with careless driving.

An accident Friday around 8:45 a.m. saw a 21-year-old London man charged with changing lane not in safety. Amherstburg police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro box. The accident occurred in the 70 block of Sandwich St. North.

A two-car motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Sandwich St. South May 2 around 3:20 p.m. A 29-year-old Lakeshore woman was charged with changing lanes not in safety. Police add that there were no injuries.

Stats There were 55 charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act and related regulations over the last two weeks. There were also 17 911 hang-up calls that the Amherstburg Police Service responded to and 12 alarm calls.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service