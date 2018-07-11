Amherstburg Police Service still investigating fatal accident

A fatal accident that took place Monday afternoon remains under investigation.

The Amherstburg Police Service states that police and fire services from both Amherstburg and LaSalle, along with OPP, responded with Essex-Windsor EMS to a collision at the intersection of County Road 8 and Concession 6 North around 2 p.m. Monday. Police state that the collision involved a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

Amherstburg police say that emergency services arrived to find the driver of the motorcycle being tended to by other people who had come across the collision scene. Police are extending their thanks to those motorists who were in the area who stopped in an attempt to save a life. Police say that those “efforts were heroic.”

The motorcycle driver, a 48-year-old man from Leamington, was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. No name had been released as of press time.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a female from Amherstburg, was uninjured, police add.

Amherstburg police say the collision is currently under investigation and no further information was being released as of early Tuesday afternoon.

If anyone has any information about the collision, they are encouraged to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). People can also report information online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Assault Amherstburg police say a 25-year-old female was arrested and charged following an incident on Texas Road last Tuesday afternoon. The alleged altercation took place in the 100 block of Texas Road and the woman faces an assault charge.

Fight The Amherstburg Police Service is continuing to investigate a fight that reportedly took place at Shooter’s Roadhouse around 1 a.m. last Saturday. Police say no charges have been laid as of yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-2252. Police add that one male was treated by Essex-Windsor EMS.

Drug activity Amherstburg police say that two youths on a break from a driver’s education class at the Libro Centre were allegedly engaged in drug activity. It was reported last Tuesday around 9 a.m. Police say both were spoken to and their parents were advised.

Trespassing The Amherstburg Police Service states there were several reports of ATVs in the area of Concession 2 North, Texas Road, and Golfview. Everyone is to be aware that it is illegal to operate these vehicles on the roadway and on property that does not belong to them without permission, police note, adding that this includes town property and railway tracks.

Scam The Amherstburg Police Service have also once again had an increase in the CRA scam calls threatening to arrest people unless they deal with the issue immediately, then ask for personal info. Police remind citizens to never to give out personal information and if someone calls you claiming to be the CRA, hang up.

Acquittal A 24-year-old Amherstburg man that was charged after a fatal accident almost two years ago was found not guilty of the charges Monday. Brandin Crosier was found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving. Numerous Windsor media outlets reported the verdict, which stemmed from the Nov. 2016 accident on County Road 18. The accident claimed the life of 30-year-old Adam Pouget.

Guilty plea A 52-year-old Brampton man has pleaded guilty to five charges laid after a fatal crash on Highway 401 that killed a 42-year-old Amherstburg woman and her 14-year-old son. The driver pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Both the Windsor Star and AM800 report that Manjit Parmar will be sentenced in September.