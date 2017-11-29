Amherstburg Police Service launches vulnerable person registry

The Amherstburg Police Service is launching a new tool to assist in servicing our community.

The Amherstburg Police Service is launching a vulnerable person registry and states that this voluntary registry will provide the Amherstburg Police Service with emergency contact information, detailed physical descriptions, known routines and special needs of this individual. This information will assist officers in communicating with, attending a residence of, or dealing with an emergency involving this individual.

According to police, it is meant to reduce the time it takes to get important information out to officers in cases of emergency.

Guardians and caretakers can register their loved-ones by filling out a form and submitting it to the police service. The information is then stored and accessible to the officers. Information must be updated on an annual basis in order to best serve the individuals.

Forms can be picked up at the Amherstburg police station, located at 532 Sandwich St S.

The Amherstburg Police Service thanks its community partners, including Community Living Essex County, Autism Ontario Windsor-Essex and Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

For more information regarding the registry, please contact Constable Steve Owen or Constable Kim Rathbone at 519-736-8559.

Stolen motorcycle The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating the theft of a motorcycle that was taken from a home.

Police say the motorcycle was taken from a yard in the 600 block of Concession 2 North and was reported stolen last Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. It is identified as a Yamaha 250 motorcycle.

There are no suspects at the current time.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

Lock it or Lose it A vehicle owner reported to Amherstburg police Sunday afternoon that their vehicle had been gone through. The vehicle was parked in the 100 block of Hyde Park in River Canard. Police say it doesn’t appear anything was taken from the vehicle.

Amherstburg police are reminding people to make sure their vehicles, homes, garages and sheds are locked when not in use. Police also remind people to remove anything of value from their vehicles prior to locking the vehicle.

Mischief Damage was reported to a vehicle last Friday evening as Amherstburg police say someone put sugar into the vehicle’s gas tank. There are no suspects at the present time. It was reported to police at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Accidents Amherstburg police say there were six accidents last week, but all were property damage only. There were no charges in any of the accidents.

Stats There were four 911 hangup calls, eight alarm calls and 11 traffic-related charges laid last week.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service