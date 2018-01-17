Amherstburg police searching for male connected to alleged road rage incident

The Amherstburg Police Service are searching for a male party allegedly involved in a road rage incident Dec. 26 at Walmart and would like to speak to him.

According to police, the male pictured allegedly took a knife out of his pocket while the parties were arguing in front of the store. Police state that they cannot confirm if a knife was present but they would like to identify and speak to the male.

If you have information, please contact Const. Pizzala at 519-736-8559, ext. 309 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477), or at www.catchcrooks.com.

Thefts Amherstburg police say two people in ski masks attempted to break into the change machine at the car wash in the 6700 block of County Road 50 Sunday around 8:10 p.m. The suspects did not gain access. Police say they were unable to locate the suspects. The investigation continues.

A theft in the 300 block of Sandwich St. S. was reported last Thursday. Smoke detectors were reported stolen from an apartment unit. Police say the matter is under investigation.

A Honda generator was stolen from a construction site in the 300 block of Welsh St. It was also reported last Thursday, though the theft was believed to have occurred sometime over the previous two weeks. That theft is also being investigated.

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a home in the 200 block of Sandwich St. S. It was reported Sunday evening. Police remind residents to ensure they lock their vehicles and remove anything of value from them.

Amherstburg police have identified a person they were seeking in relation to a theft at the Amherstburg Laundromat Jan. 7. Police say a suspect allegedly broke into a locked hallway and stole supplies. While the person has been identified, the matter is under investigation and, as of press time, charges had not been laid.

Accident A 77-year-old Harrow man was charged with passing on the right not in safety following a two-car accident Saturday around 6:30 p.m. at Front Road North and Windermere Pl. There were no injuries. The vehicles involved were a Dodge Caravan and a Dodge Journey.

Mischief A house was reported to have been egged with the report coming to police around 11:49 a.m. Sunday. The home is located in the 7000 block of Eagle Cr. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Stats There were 33 traffic-related charges laid from Jan. 8-15 with that time period also seeing five 911 calls and 16 alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service