Amherstburg police reminding residents to lock their vehicles

The Amherstburg Police Service is once again reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove anything of value after more vehicles were gone through last week.

A number of vehicles in the Gore St., King St. and George St. areas were gone through recently, many the early morning hours of Oct. 6.

Amherstburg police say they received a report around 3:30 a.m. of someone going through vehicles in the King St. area that morning and a 20-year-old Amherstburg male was located. The matter is still under investigation and police say charges are pending.

Thefts A wallet was reported stolen from the Mac’s Milk location on Sandwich St. North Oct. 6 around 3:50 a.m. Police say it was the clerk’s wallet that went missing. The matter is under investigation.

*Roughly $1,000 worth of tools were reported stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of County Road 50. It was reported Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m. but police say the theft is believed to have occurred the night before. Amherstburg police add there are no signs of forced entry and no suspects.

*A business in the 7000 block of Smith Industrial Drive reportedly had $1,200 stolen from its petty cash. It was reported to police Oct. 9 around 7:30 a.m. The matter is still under investigation and there are no suspects at the present time.

Accidents A single-vehicle accident on Concession 6 North was reported Oct. 2 around 1:10 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old Amherstburg male was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for allegedly failing to surrender the permit for the vehicle.

*A 21-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with following too closely after a two-vehicle accident at Texas Road and Concession 2 North. The accident occurred Oct. 2 around 3:30 p.m.

*No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Fryer St. Oct. 5 around 4:50 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with failing to yield to traffic.

Mischief A window was reported broken at a Dalhousie St. restaurant Oct. 4 and Amherstburg police say a 24-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and with a Liquor License Act offense. Police say it was reported around 9:10 p.m. at Lord Amherst.

*Graffitti was reported at a park in the 400 block of Briar Ridge. It was reported Oct. 4 but was cleaned up, police say.

Trespassing Amherstburg police say two males were issued trespassing notices after they were reportedly arguing at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. The matter was broken up without incident, police say. It was reported Oct. 8 around 7:05 p.m.

Stats There were 15 traffic-related charges laid over the past two weeks. There were also 19 911 calls and 19 alarm calls over that same time period, police add.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service