Amherstburg police reminding people to stay off private property after snowfalls

The Amherstburg Police Service are again reminding snowmobile operators to stay off of private property unless permission is gained from the land owner.

Police say there were seven calls over the past week of snowmobile operators trespassing on farmland and other private properties. Amherstburg police remind the public that if crops or other property is damaged, the snowmobile operator could face charges.

Also, police responded to several accidents where drivers slid off the road and into ditches. Amherstburg police remind motorists to slow down and adapt to road conditions when winter weather hits.

Trespassing – The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a break-and-enter that was reported last Thursday evening at the former St. Bernard School. Police say a person tending to the building found that a door was forced open. Nothing was taken from the building, police say, adding that people can still be charged with such offences as trespassing and mischief if caught breaking into buildings like the former elementary school.

Accident – Amherstburg police issued a seven-day license suspension to a 24-year-old Windsor man following a single vehicle accident Sunday around 6 a.m. The accident occurred on Concession 5 North.

Theft – Amherstburg police state a theft from a vehicle was reported last Wednesday around 3:10 p.m. A vehicle owner who parked in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. reported a handicapped permit was stolen from the vehicle. Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles when the vehicle is unattended.

Fraud – Amherstburg police are conducting an investigation into an ongoing fraud that was reported in the 300 block of McLeod Ave. Police say the allegations centre around false pretenses over contracting work being done at the home. The investigation is still ongoing, police say.

Stats – The Amherstburg Police Service issued 22 provincial offence notices over the past week. There were also 12 911 hang-up calls and six alarm calls that police responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service