Amherstburg police officer struck by vehicle

September 3rd, 2018

An Amherstburg police officer has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Monday morning.

The Amherstburg Police Service states that at approximately 2 a.m., the officer was struck by a Nissan Sentra while standing near his police cruiser as he was conducting an investigation in the 4600 block of Alma St.

The officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. Amherstburg police adds that collision reconstruction investigators are on scene and the 4600 block of Alma St. remains closed between Concession 5 North and Concession 5 South until further notice.

Amherstburg police adds that this area is expected to remain closed for several hours and an update will be provided when further details are available.

