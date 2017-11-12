Amherstburg police looking for suspect(s) after two B&E’s

The Amherstburg Police Service is stating that two Amherstburg businesses were broken into in the downtown core last Thursday and are looking for at least one, if not more, suspects.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police say a male is captured on several surveillance systems on Richmond St. near Dalhousie St. walking east on Dalhousie St. and lingering in the area. At 10:45 p.m., the male allegedly entered the Musicland store at 59 Richmond St. by kicking in the front door. According to police, the male left the business five minutes later. A total of approximately $500 in cash was taken from the business.

Amherstburg police say the same male then proceeded back towards Dalhousie St.

At 11:55 p.m., a male, police state that possibly the same individual or someone acting with the same individual, allegedly forced his way through the front door at the Artisan Grill at 269 Dalhousie St., around the corner from Musicland.

The male in this incident was again captured on surveillance. Amherstburg police say he entered the restaurant but did not take anything once inside.

The male is then seen getting into an older model GMC pick-up, with trailer mirrors, a metal rack behind the cab and a tool box in the bed. A second individual was waiting inside the pick-up.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photos as well as the GMC truck.

If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com