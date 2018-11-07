Amherstburg police looking for public’s assistance to locate missing youth

(UPDATE: Amherstburg police report that Audrey has been found and is safe.)

The Amherstburg Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Amherstburg police are trying to locate 13-year-old Audrey Standon. She is described as a white female, 5’1” in height, 106 lbs. with shoulder length brown hair and grey eyes. She has not been seen by her family since early Saturday morning.

Amherstburg police add that foul play is not suspected, but state Standon “is considered a high risk missing person.”

If anyone has had contact with Audrey since Saturday morning, or may know her whereabouts, please contact the Amherstburg Police Service as soon as possible at 519-736-3622. To alert police anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).