Amherstburg police investigating variety store robbery

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a robbery at a local variety store.

Police were called to Lynn’s Variety on Richmond St. Monday around 3:20 p.m. for a report the store had been robbed. Police say male suspect made off with “a sum of money” and was last seen fleeing on foot southbound down George St.

The alleged suspect is described as male, in his 20’s, roughly 5’7” in height and wearing a black balaclava, black coat and black pants.

There were no injuries and police add there was no weapon seen. The male allegedly demanded the cash, received it and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477) or www.catchcrooks.com.

Theft Amherstburg police report a theft from a vehicle last Wednesday in the 7000 block of Birdie St. in McGregor. Gift cards were reported stolen from the vehicle. Amherstburg police are again reminding people to ensure their vehicles are locked and that anything of value is removed from them.

Attempted fraud Amherstburg police are warning residents to be careful after an attempted fraud was reported last Thursday night. Police say around 7:40 p.m., they received a call from a resident who had computer work done and received a large refund from the alleged computer company. The company asked that the person go back to the bank and send back the money. Police say the local resident did not lose any money as he contacted police before anything was lost.

Police add that companies would not issue refunds for money that wasn’t paid and that the alleged refunds the company issued would likely have been fraudulent and simply used to trick someone into actually sending money in return.

Mischief A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Richmond St. and Sandwich St. S. resulted in a youth from LaSalle charged. The male youth was charged with failing to stop at a red light. There were no injuries, police say.

Mischief A business in the 200 block of Sandwich St. S. suffered damage after a suspect or suspects climbed onto the business’ roof. A roof vent was reportedly damaged, Amherstburg police states.

Warrants A 20-year-old male was arrested for outstanding warrants Monday afternoon. The accused was arrested on Murray St. around 3:50 p.m.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service