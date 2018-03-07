Amherstburg police investigating two separate thefts of tools

The Amherstburg Police Service was called twice over the past week to investigate the theft of tools from a pair of job sites.

Amherstburg police state they were called to a home under construction for a theft of tools from a job site. The theft, at the new street, saw a number of items taken with the total value of the items stolen being approximately $3,300.

The second theft was from the 300 block of Welsh St. It was reported that drywall in the interior of the home being constructed was also damaged. There was no known value as of press time of the items stolen.

Both thefts were reported Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Other thefts A theft of a cell phone was reported from a home in the 100 block of Richmond St. last Wednesday around 11 a.m. A person was selling the phone only to have a prospective customer leave the scene with it. The person left in a black Jeep Cherokee with an unknown plate, say police, with a second person being in the vehicle. The male was approximately 5’5” in height.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

A theft of a tailgate was reported from a Chevy S10 pickup truck parked on Renaud St. last week. It was reported last Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. but reportedly happened over the previous night. There are currently no suspects.

A 911 sign was stolen from out front of a residence on Texas Road. It was reported Sunday morning, though the theft occurred overnight in the 400 block. There are no suspects.

Accidents A 57-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with failing to yield to traffic after a two-vehicle accident at County Road 20 and Lowes Side Road last Friday around 4:30 p.m. Amherstburg police say there were minor injuries.

A two-vehicle crash on County Road 8 and Concession 5 North resulted in a 20-year-old McGregor man charged with following too close. The intersection was closed for a brief period but reopened shortly after. There were no injuries.

Trespassing Amherstburg police were called to the former St. Bernard School last Sunday around 4 p.m. for a report of youths trying to gain access to the building. The youths were gone upon the arrival of officers. Police advise that people can be charged with trespassing or possibly break-and-enter if they try to enter such empty buildings so people are encouraged to stay off the property.

Stats Amherstburg police laid 28 traffic-related charges last week. They also responded to six alarm calls and three 911 hang-up calls.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service