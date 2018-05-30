Amherstburg police investigating two attempted break-ins

A pair of separate attempted break-ins are being investigated by the Amherstburg Police Service.

The first came last Thursday and was reported in the 8000 block of County Road 8. Police say someone tried to enter a detached garage and damaged the door in the process. No entry was gained and nothing was taken, police say.

Another attempted break-and-enter was reported last Monday in the 300 block of Bathurst St. Police say someone tried to enter an apartment but was scared off. It was reported around 12:40 p.m. and police add suspect(s) tried to force open a door. Three men were spotted in a black Dodge Magnum that had Michigan license plates, but a plate number could not be obtained. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Fishing complaints Amherstburg police state that people who want to fish in King’s Navy Yard Park are reminded to do so in designated fishing areas. There were several complaints, Amherstburg police state, and seven charges were laid over the past week under the Trespass to Property Act to fisherman not fishing in designated areas.

Theft Amherstburg police attended a Howard Ave. home where a person reported their debit card was being used at various locations and several hundred dollars were taken. Police say one of the stores where the card was used has surveillance and the matter is under investigation. It was reported last Thursday.

*Playground equipment was taken from a school in the 3100 block of County Road 10. There are no suspects at the present time. It was reported Monday around 11 a.m.

Accidents A 27-year-old Windsor woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a two-car accident at the intersection of Richmond St. and Bathurst St. Saturday around 12:50 p.m. The woman was subsequently charged with failure to yield from a private drive.

*A 44-year-old Amherstburg man was charged after a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Front Road North. It was reported Sunday around 12:50 p.m.

Stats There were 25 traffic-related charges last week, 11 911 hang-up calls and 13 alarm calls that the Amherstburg Police Service responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service