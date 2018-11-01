Amherstburg police investigating thefts from storage facility

The Amherstburg Police Service is continuing to investigate several thefts from a local storage facility with the total amount of stolen goods exceeding $20,000.

Amherstburg police state that the thefts have been occurring from KD Storage at 25 Renaud St. between Oct. 11-14.

The Amherstburg Police Service states they are following several leads but are now seeking assistance from the public in order to progress the investigation.

Anyone with information which could lead to the identification of the person(s) responsible for these crimes or those with information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen property are asked to contact Amherstburg police at 519-736-3622. People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.