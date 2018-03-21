Amherstburg police investigating theft at residence

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a theft at a Victoria St. residence that was reported Sunday afternoon.

Police say homeowners in the 300 block of Victoria St. S. returned home to find the home had been entered through a rear patio door. Electronics and prescription medication were taken, police state.

The matter is under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

*A theft was reported at a home in the 200 block of Bathurst St. last Thursday as well as a mischief complaint. Amherstburg police say that food was taken from a garage while a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home sustained damage to a window and a mirror. There are no suspects.

It was reported around 11:40 a.m. last Thursday.

*A construction site in the 2300 block of Front Road North was the scene of a theft, as power tools were reported stolen last Thursday morning. There are no suspects at the present time. The matter was reported around 10:25 a.m.

Mischief Amherstburg police were called to a home on Silver Sand St. for a report of a rear window being smashed out of a vehicle. Police add there was nothing taken from the vehicle and there are no suspects at the present time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It was reported Monday morning around 7:40 a.m.

Accidents A two-vehicle crash occurred on Sandwich St. S. near the Walmart entrance between a Dodge Ram and a Dodge Journey. There were no injuries but one driver, a 38-year-old Amherstburg man, was charged with failing to yield to through traffic.

*A single-vehicle accident was reported last Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of Concession 5 North. The vehicle went into the ditch but there were no injuries.

*A 19-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane after a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Concession 3 North. Police say the vehicle went into the ditch. There were no injuries. It was reported last Saturday around 9:40 p.m.

*Another vehicle went into the ditch on Howard Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with failing to drive in marked lane. Police say the accident took place near Middle Side Road. There were no injuries.

*Amherstburg police say a 26-year-old Amherstburg man faces a pair of charges after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Fryer St., near Alma St. Police say the man was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Stats There were 33 traffic-related charges laid the week of March 12-19 under the Highway Traffic Act and related statutes. Amherstburg police responded to three 911 hang-up calls and eight alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service