Amherstburg police investigating several thefts from retail stores

The Amherstburg Police Service investigating several thefts from retail stores last week, most occurring at Walmart.

Officers responded to a pair of attempted thefts last Friday evening. A male, described at 5’10” and wearing a black sweater, black toque and dark blue jeans, allegedly left the store with about $500 in merchandise. When confronted by police, it is alleged he left the items in the parking lot and fled in the direction of Canadian Tire.

A similar attempted theft was reported shortly thereafter when a grey haired man in a grey sweater and baseball cap also was confronted in the parking lot before also leaving on foot.

A 27-year-old LaSalle man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 after an alleged theft Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The charge was theft under $5,000.

Another attempted theft was reported Monday around 4:45 p.m. when a male, described as 60-years-old with a black toque and beige coat, allegedly tried to steal a small appliance. Police say the matter is under investigation.

A theft of perfume of was reported from Shoppers Drug Mart Nov. 12. Amherstburg police say the woman, described as wearing a black winter coat, toque and large black purse, entered the store and allegedly left with the perfume around 2:30 p.m. Police add she left in a blue Ford F150 pickup truck.

Break-in Amherstburg police are investigating a break-and-enter at a home in the 400 block of King St. Police say about $4,000 was stolen and a window was smashed. It was reported around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 12

Mischief Amherstburg police are investigating an incident where a house was egged. It was reported last Sunday around 9:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Concession 2. It is believed to have occurred the previous night.

Amherstburg police received a report of youths knocking over garbage cans in the Sandwich St. S., Richmond St. and King St. areas Nov. 12. Officers were unable to locate him.

Accident The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local woman following a single vehicle rollover collision that closed County Road 11 (Walker Road) for several hours overnight in Essex.

OPP members responded to a motor vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a hydro pole before coming to rest in a field east of the intersection Sunday night. The OPP further states officers found a man and a woman suffering minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, the OPP states.

A 32-year-old Amherstburg woman is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor Dec. 12 after being charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Drive Motor Vehicle In Excess of 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood, the OPP states, adding that her driver’s license has been suspended and the vehicle involved was demolished in the collision.

The road was reopened a few hours later.

Stats The Amherstburg Police Service reports there were two 911 hang-up calls, six alarm calls and ten traffic-related charges over the past week.