Amherstburg police investigating mischief complaints

Amherstburg police report there was a tire slashed on a vehicle parked in the 200 block of George St. It was reported sometime overnight on Nov. 10-11.

Amherstburg police state that sometime before midnight last Wednesday, the rear window of a vehicle parked at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 was smashed out.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Stats There were 178 total calls for service last week with 61 traffic-related charges laid.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service