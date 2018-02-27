Amherstburg police investigating mischief complaint

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a mischief complaint that occurred on Bratt Dr. last week

Police say they were called to a home where a vehicle owner discovered the back window had been damaged sometime overnight. The report was made around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

There are no suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-8559 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Theft Amherstburg police is investigating a theft that was reported last Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home on Meadows Lane for a report of lights being removed from a vehicle. It was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m.

There are currently no suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact Amherstburg police or Crime Stoppers.

Accident The Amherstburg Police Service were called to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 8 last Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Amherstburg police state that a 24-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with turning not in safety.

Stats There were 20 traffic-related charges laid by the Amherstburg Police Service the week of Feb. 20-26. There were five 911 hang-up calls that police responded to during that time period and three alarm calls.

