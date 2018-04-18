Amherstburg police investigating home B&E

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a break-and-enter at a home on Cherrylawn Cr.

Police say they immediately responded to the call to the home Monday around 9:30 a.m. after the homeowner observed two males inside the home on his surveillance system. Both men had their faces covered but one was wearing blue pants and a blue hoodie while the other appeared to be wearing a grey track suit. Officers were unable to locate the two males.

Amherstburg police say entry was gained through a window and that the window was forced open as a mechanism inside the window was broken. It is currently unknown what, if anything, was taken.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Amherstburg police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

*A theft of about $2,000 in jewellery was reported from a home in the 6100 block of Concession 6 North Sunday, though police say the theft actually took place sometime over the past three weeks. There was no forced entry reported.

*An ATV was reported stolen from the side of a shed at a home in the 3900 block of Concession 3 South. It was reported Sunday at 7:15 p.m. The 2000 Polaris Trail Boss is described as red with black seats with a value of about $2,000.

*A vehicle was entered in a garage in the 1400 block of Front Road South. Personal items were stolen. Police remind residents to keep their vehicles locked. IT was reported April 10 at 12:40 p.m.

*A purse was stolen from the common area of a multi-unit dwelling in the 200 block of Dalhousie St. There are no suspects and was reported last Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Fraud A local resident was scammed out of money after being sent an e-mail claiming that, if money was sent back, the person would receive a debit card with a large amount of money able to be accessed with the card. Police believe the person was scammed out of about $30,000. The e-mail looked to be from a legitimate bank, police say, but urge people to check things out before paying alleged insurance fees and deposit fees that are asked for.

*Another person received a call from an alleged Canada Revenue Agency representative asking for money, claiming that the person would be arrested. Police advise that the CRA would usually contact a person via letter and urge people to call the CRA or police themselves if suspicious. Police say they would not arrest people in such matters and ask that people be careful with personal information.

Stats Amherstburg police laid 34 traffic-related charges, responded to three 911 hangup calls and 10 alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service