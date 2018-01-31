Amherstburg police investigating damage to a turbine

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating damage to a wind turbine off of South Side Road.

Officers were called to the turbine in the 5000 block of South Side Road last Sunday around 8:50 a.m. Police say someone broke into the turbine and damaged switches that were inside. There was no word of a damage estimate.

The matter is still being investigated.

Assault Amherstburg police are investigating an alleged assault that took place in the 100 block of St. Arnaud St. last Friday around 11 p.m. Police say it doesn’t appear there were any injuries and they are searching for a suspect. The suspect is described as a male with brown, spiky hair, jean shorts and a red and black plaid shirt. The matter took place on the street, police say.

Mischief Amherstburg police say eggs were thrown at a residence on Venetian Dr. with the matter being reported Jan. 21. There are no suspects or damage reported.

Two youths were issued trespassing notices after damage was reported to a washroom at McDonald’s The matter was reported Jan. 16 at 11:50 p.m.

Accident A two-vehicle motor vehicle collision was reported Jan. 19 at 6:50 a.m. on Front Road North. Police say one of the drivers, a 33-year-old Amherstburg man, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for changing lanes not in safety. There were no injuries, police add.

Thefts Police are investigating a theft that occurred from a residence in the 200 block of Gore St. There were few details available as of press time but it was reported last Friday.

Computer equipment was reported to have been stolen from Walmart Jan. 18 around 8:50 a.m. The suspect is described as a white male who is about 5’11” in height. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Stats There were 53 traffic-related tickets handed out over the past two weeks. There were also 19 911 hang-up calls, four alarm calls.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service