Amherstburg police investigating after TV swiped from store

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating the theft of a television from Walmart.

It was reported July 30 that someone took a television valued at roughly $400 and escaped through a fire exit. The suspect got into a Honda vehicle but no plate information was obtained.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30’s, and roughly 5’11” tall.

The matter is still under investigation.

*Amherstburg police report that around 10 a.m. on July 30, a garage was entered and fishing tackle was stolen. Police say there was no forced entry. The garage is in the 1100 block of Front Road South.

*A resident on Main St. said a delivery package was stolen from the front of their residence. It was reported last Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. There are no suspects, say police.

*A vehicle was stolen early Tuesday morning from an address in the 400 block of Front Road North. A 2004 two-tone Ford Ranger with a black tailgate was taken. There are no further details at press time and the matter is under investigation.

Fraud Amherstburg police say a complainant received a call from someone claiming to be a collection agent on behalf of Cash Money. Police say the call was fraudulent and involved claims of an NSF cheque. The victim is concerned her identity may have been stolen, police say. The matter is under investigation.

Break-ins Amherstburg police report a pair of break-and-enters July 30. One was reported in the 1000 block of Front Road North where suspect(s) came in through an unlocked patio door and stole camera equipment, cash and other personal property. There are no suspects in that incident. It was reported around 6:50 a.m.

The second B&E was in the 7800 block of Howard Ave. It was reported around 2:11 p.m. that a door was broken at a business and a quantity of cash was taken. The matter is also under investigation.

Accidents Amherstburg police say a 20-year-old male was charged after an accident involving a golf cart on Boblo Island Boulevard around 2:26 a.m. Monday. Police add the male sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

*A 42-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with failing to report an accident July 31. Police say the male was allegedly involved in a single vehicle crash at Dalhousie St. and Front Road South and left the scene.

*A two-vehicle accident on Sandwich St. S. near McCurdy Dr. July 31 resulted in charges to a 20-year-old Windsor male. Police say the man was charged with starting from a parked position not in safety. It was reported July 31 around 8:50 p.m.

*An 18-year-old Amherstburg male was charged with failing to drive in marked lane. Amherstburg police state the accident occurred Monday around 11:55 p.m. on Golfwood Dr. and was a single vehicle accident. There were no injuries.

*A two-vehicle accident on County Road 8 near Concession 6 North resulted in two people transported to hospital with minor injuries. Amherstburg police say a 19-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with careless driving. It was reported Friday at 12:15 p.m.

Stats There were 17 911 hang-up calls and eight alarm calls over the last two weeks. There were also 15 traffic-related charges over that same time period.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service