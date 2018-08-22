Amherstburg police investigate theft of $20,000 in jewellery

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a theft of jewellery valued at $20,000 from a local residence.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Front Road South last Thursday around 11:30 a.m. where the jewellery was reported stolen. Police say it is being investigated whether the home was broken into or whether people that had been in the home prior to the theft were involved, with the latter living in another jurisdiction.

Amherstburg police say the investigation is ongoing.

Thefts Amherstburg police were called to a home in the 500 block of McLeod Ave. last Thursday around 9:04 a.m. where a backpack and purse were stolen. Police stated that the suspect(s) had entered both a vehicle and the home, the latter seeing entry gained through the front door.

That matter is still being investigated.

*Amherstburg police are investigating a theft of packages that occurred on Murray St. The matter, reported to police around 10:50 a.m. last Wednesday, saw items that were delivered to the home reportedly stolen. The items had been left on the porch.

*An attempted theft of a boat motor was reported at a dock in the 1200 block of Front Road North. It was reported around 11:50 a.m. No other information was available as of press time.

*Life jackets and other boating-related items were reported to be stolen last Sunday around 7:30 p.m. The thefts were reported in the 1000 block of Front Road South. Police say there are no suspects at the present time.

*An outboard motor was stolen from a boat that was at a dock in the 1500 block of Front Road North. It was reported Monday at approximately 9:05 a.m. The eight-horsepower Yamaha motor is valued at roughly $3,200, police say.

Mischief A vehicle was damaged while parking in a lot in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S. Reported last Tuesday at around 12:55 p.m., police state the vehicle was keyed. There are no suspects at the current time.

Assault A family dispute resulted in a 23-year-old Windsor woman charged with assault last Tuesday afternoon. Amherstburg police were called to Fryer St. where the woman allegedly assaulted another woman in a vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries, police add, stating the matter was reported around 2:45 p.m.

Accident A two-vehicle crash on Alma St. and Sandwich St. S. resulted in a 19-year-old woman being charged with following too closely. Amherstburg police say there were no injuries. The accident was reported last Thursday at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Stats Amherstburg police say there were nine 911 hangup calls, 13 alarm calls and eight traffic-related charges laid over the past week.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service