Amherstburg police continuing to investigate cruiser crash

The Amherstburg Police Service is continuing to investigate a crash involving a police cruiser that took place last Wednesday morning on Howard Ave.

The two-vehicle crash took place near South Side Road and the officer involved sustained two fractures in his neck and one fracture in his back. Police say the officer was treated and released the day of the collision.

The other driver was not injured.

Amherstburg police state the officer’s cruiser was struck by a separate 2006 Pontiac vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old man. According to Amherstburg police, both were northbound and as the officer began to turn to go after a southbound vehicle that was reportedly speeding, the Pontiac G6 and the cruiser collided. The driver of the G6 attempted evasive action by trying to turn away from the cruiser, which minimized the impact between the two vehicles, police add.

The matter is still under investigation.

Impaired driver Amherstburg police say that a 33-year-old Windsor male was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after a report of an erratic driver coming through Harrow hitting mailboxes last Wednesday afternoon. The arrested was made on Howard Ave., near County Road 20, at around 3:30 p.m., and the accused was turned over to the OPP.

Threats A 26-year-old Leamington man was arrested for allegedly uttering threats during a neighbour dispute. It occurred around 4 p.m. last Tuesday in the 200 block of King St.

Outstanding warrants Amherstburg police arrested a local man after he was allegedly found sleeping on a bench near General Amherst High School. Police add the 21-year-old Amherstburg man was arrested on outstanding warrants. It occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. April 21.

Breach A local man was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday for allegedly breaching his release conditions. Police say the 34-year-old Amherstburg man was arrested on Dalhousie St. around 12:30 a.m.

Mischief Amherstburg police say a 44-year-old Amherstburg male was arrested for mischief after he allegedly kicked in a neighbour’s door. Amherstburg police say the arrest was made Monday around 5 a.m.

Stats Amherstburg police stated there were 162 total calls for service last week with the 26 traffic-related charges laid.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service