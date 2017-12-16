Amherstburg Optimist Club hits the cold water to help kids in need

By Ron Giofu

The temperatures were cold, the wind was brisk and there were snowflakes flying through the air.

What better day for a swim?

The Amherstburg Optimist Club held its annual polar bear dip recently at Colchester Beach. Registration and a post-dip celebration was held at the Shooters Roadhouse in Harrow. Dippers were taken to and from the beach via school bus.

Optimist Club president Brandon Renaud didn’t enter the cold Lake Erie water Saturday but was on hand to help out in other ways.

“We had about 20 people register,” said Renaud “So far, we’ve raised about $1,600.”

The Amherstburg Optimist Club helped out two families at Christmas time last year and how many they help this year will be determined once an exact fundraising total is available.

“The more we collect, the more we can do,” said Renaud.

The Amherstburg Optimist Club has teamed with the Harrow Kinsmen in the past but Renaud said the Optimists did it on their own this year. He said those who participate always have a good time.

The Amherstburg Optimist Club held its annual polar bear dip Dec. 9 at Colchester Beach.

“Everyone likes to do it,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s a bit chilly but it’s worth it for the cause.”

Renaud thanked all of the participants, the sponsors and those who donated. He also thanked Keith Bridgen, owner of the Shooters Roadhouse in Harrow, for all of the work he puts into the annual polar bear dip.

The Amherstburg Optimist Club has about ten members, Renaud stated, and meetings are held in various locations in Amherstburg right now until a permanent location can be secured. Anyone interested in joining can e-mail amherstburgoptimistclub@hotmail.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgOptimistClub.

“We’re always looking for new members and new ideas,” said Renaud.