Amherstburg Open Tennis Championships held for first time

The first annual Amherstburg Open Tennis Championships were held recently. The results are as follows:

Men’s Open Singles

Champion: Jun Fan

Finalist: Richard Liu

Consolation Champion:

John Vitsas

Men’s 40+ Singles

Finalist: Derek Tompkins

Women’s Open

Champion: Irene Macaki

Finalist: Linoi Filippov

Consolation Champion:

Rene Song

Women’s 40+

Champion: Irene Macaki

Finalist: Rene Song

Men’s Open Doubles

Champion: Keith Cartier/ Ninaf Diryawish

Finalist: John Vitsas/Tim Ngai

Consolation Champion:

Richard Liu/Jun Fan