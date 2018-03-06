Amherstburg Oldtimers tournament draws team from this area and Michigan

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Oldtimers Hockey Tournament returned again this year with over two dozen teams hitting the ice.

The tournament ran last Friday through Sunday at the Libro Centre with 26 teams participating on both ice pads over the three days. That number was down slightly from last year, when 28 teams participated, but tournament manager Jim Rousseau indicated that was due to some of the players being banged up.

“I’ve got five teams from Michigan and the rest are from Essex County and Windsor,” said Rousseau. “There are seven teams from Amherstburg alone.”

Rousseau said three of the Amherstburg teams were in the open division with four coming from the Tri-Community Men’s Hockey League that play Sunday mornings. There were six divisions and various age groups with most divisions having four teams with the other having six.

The Amherstburg Oldtimers Hockey Tournament has been running for nearly four decades and continues to thrive because people locally want it to succeed.

“It’s the commitment,” said Rousseau. “It’s a tradition. We don’t let it die.”

The tournament also benefits the community. The Amherstburg Oldtimers purchase whatever they need locally and also make donations to Canadian Tire Jumpstart and the Miracle League of Amherstburg.

“I took the approach that we are from the town and we should support the town,” said Rousseau.

The Amherstburg Oldtimers, who scrimmage Thursday nights at the Libro Centre, also travel to tournaments throughout the hockey season. They won a recent tournament in Tillsonburg and will be travelling to St. Catharines in a few weeks.