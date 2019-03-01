Amherstburg native awaiting transplants, GoFundMe page started to help with costs

By Ron Giofu

An Amherstburg native with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is awaiting multiple transplants in a Toronto hospital with his family hoping to raise money so they can help him in his recovery process.

Matt Reaume is currently in St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto awaiting double lung and liver transplants. It is the latest in a series of health challenges for the 28-year-old, who was born with CF. He has been in the hospital since last June, with his illness causing him to have to take time away from his job with the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority in Port Hope.

Reaume is a graduate of Stella Maris School, having been helped by Grade 8 teacher Betty Brush, who visited the family’s home while Reaume missed time in school due to illness so he could graduate with his friends. He also attended both St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School and General Amherst High School.

“About seven-and-a-half years ago, we almost lost Matthew due to liver failure,” explained his mother Diana Morency.

Morency added that “two miracles saved his life” at that point.

A person with CF requires many visits to doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals, she continued, and Reaume’s health challenges have also led him to have to quit hockey at age 11 and miss a semester of university due to being hospitalized. During the latter health challenge, Morency recalled him wanting to switch degrees and making plans for the future.

“He was talking life,” she said, adding that he would switch degrees, graduate and then get a post-graduate diploma.

After working in Peterborough for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Reaume moved to Port Hope.

“It took him three years to get the job he wanted,” said Morency.

Reaume started with the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority last April but, after only months on the job, got sick again and now is awaiting transplants. Morency said her son still talks about his plans for when he gets out of the hospital.

The family had hopes that things were progressing about two weeks ago when they got a call that organs had become available. Their hopes were dashed two days later when they received a cancellation notice, with the family calling it “a devastating blow.” However, he is back on the transplant list and hopeful for a donor in the near future.

“A lot of people who know Matt know what an inspiration he is,” said Morency. “No one fights like him to live. Anyone who knows he is so strong. He’s such a fighter. If anyone deserves to have the community back him up, it’s him.”

An added issue for Reaume and his family came last October when doctors discovered a lump in his neck and removed him from the transplant list. It was later diagnosed as thyroid cancer and he was returned to the transplant list in November.

“They will deal with the thyroid cancer after the transplant,” she said.

Morency, who urges people to consider becoming organ donors, said she is grateful to the Canadian health care system for its care of her son. Once he receives his transplant, Reaume will have to be in ICU for three weeks but after that, the family has to find an apartment in Toronto for him to live in so they can transport him back for treatments three times per week and give him 24-hour care. Morency noted her daughter Nikki lives in Toronto and does what she can to help her brother including going to medical appointments with him, but post-transplant treatment is described as a family affair.

“Once he gets discharged, he has to find an apartment in Toronto for three months,” said Morency. “We have to be very careful of rejection and infection.”

Morency noted that they are staying positive but noting “it’s a stressful time for everyone.” Family members in Chatham-Kent have started a fundraising webpage on www.gofundme.com and that can be found by searching “Just Breathe – A Fundraising Event For Matt.” The family is seeking $10,000 through the online campaign.

The direct link to the GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.

Morency – who described CF as “typically, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system” – added there is also a fundraiser for her son at Studio One at the Chatham Cultural Centre March 23 at 6 p.m. The family is presenting it regardless, even if some have to head to Toronto if a donor is found. Tickets for that fundraiser are $10 at the door and any businesses in the Amherstburg or surrounding areas that wish to donate can do so by calling Morency at 226-347-9294.

“We are staying positive he will make it through all of this,” she added.