Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association teams with Kids Curing Cancer

By Jonathan Martin

The Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association (AMBA) is throwing knuckleballs at cancer.

The group partnered with Kids Curing Cancer (KCC) during its annual baseball fun day to raise funds to help fight the disease. KCC set up a tent near the baseball diamonds at Centennial Park, where twins Kierstyn, and Ty Baillargeon, two of the three siblings who founded the organization, sold sweets, raffle tickets and accepted donations.

Meanwhile, the twins’ peers knocked baseballs off tees and lobbed softballs around in diamond-wide games of catch. The twins said they were unfazed by being left out of the fun; they prefer hockey anyway.

Brook Lippert organized the day’s partnership between AMBA and KCC. She’s the convener of AMBA’s T-Ball division. This isn’t her first experience working with the Baillargeons. She coached them during their own T-Ball playing days and has been friends with the family for years.

“My mom had cancer, so this is a cause that hits very close to home,” Lippert said.

Lippert’s mother’s bout with cancer in 2010 sparked “Brook’s Ride For Hope,” a fundraising snowmobile run Lippert started in 2012.

Now, though, she said she’s more than happy to help out the Baillargeons and Jodi Baillargeon, the kids’ mother, said she’s glad to have it.

“We showed up this morning and found that she had already done everything,” Baillargeon said. “This is all Brook.”

Lippert put together pledge forms for each of AMBA’s teams to fill out. The team that brought in the most donations would win themselves a bowling party at Amherstburg’s Fort Fun Centre.

Lippert donated the bowling party herself.

All funds raised during the baseball fun day will be donated to the Fight Like Mason Foundation, which KCC has partnered with for the second year in a row. Annually, siblings Lauren, 13; Ty, 8, and Kierstyn, 8, choose a charity to give all the money they raise throughout the previous 12 months.

KCC has also teamed with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association and the Amherstburg Admirals in the past on similar fundraising events.

At the time of writing, the total amount of money raised throughout the day has not been announced, but RTT has been assured that the results will be made available on the organization’s Facebook page.