Amherstburg man facing $2,000 fine for hunting violation

Special to the RTT

An Amherstburg man has been fined $2,000 for an offence under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported that William Gatto, 22, was convicted at trial and fined $2,000 for possessing an unencased shotgun in his vehicle at night. He also received a 30-day hunting suspension.

Court heard that on December 21, 2017, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers were contacted by the Amherstburg Police Service after a pick-up truck had been stopped for a Highway Traffic Act offence shortly after midnight. The truck, driven by Gatto, had been travelling on a rural road in Amherstburg. During an inspection, the MNRF stated that the police officer had found an unencased shotgun and ammunition in the cab of the truck. Conservation officers with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit in Wheatley confirmed the police officer’s findings and laid the charge. Gatto had previously been convicted of the same offence in October 2017.

Justice of the Peace Salma Jafar heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor Oct. 24.

The ministry reminds the public that hunting at night is illegal. Firearms, including archery equipment, must be unloaded and encased from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary , available at ontario.ca/hunting .

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). And visit Ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may be able to provide information that will help solve a case.