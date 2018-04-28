Amherstburg library re-opening Monday afternoon

After a two-month closure, the Amherstburg library re-opens Monday afternoon.

The Essex County Library has announced that the library will re-open April 30 at 1 p.m. The library has been closed as repairs were done in the basement of the historic facility, which is a Carnegie library that dates back over a century.

The closure originally took effect Feb. 20 and was supposed to last five weeks. Repairs took longer than expected and the re-opening date was extended to April 30, a date which has now been met.

Library workers had to remove all the materials from the lower level of the library and have now had to set things back up now that construction is complete.

In the meantime, “pop-up” libraries were established at the Libro Centre but that ends today (April 28) as materials will no longer be able to be returned there at the end of the day Saturday. The temporary books-by-mail system is also ending, but those who need assistance in obtaining books from the Amherstburg library can call 226-946-1529 ext. 240.

The Amherstburg library’s hours are Monday and Tuesday from 1-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Amherstburg branch is located at 232 Sandwich St. S., at the corner of Richmond St.

For more information, visit http://www.essexcountylibrary.ca.