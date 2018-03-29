Amherstburg library closure extended at least another month

By Ron Giofu

Repairs are taking longer than expected at the Amherstburg library.

The new target date for the branch to be open is April 30, as repairs to the lower level are taking longer than expected. Repairs were necessary to the basement due to water seepage with the closure having taken place Feb. 20.

“It’s a 100-year-old building so remediation sometimes takes a little longer,” explained Robin Greenall, chief librarian and CEO with the Essex County Library (ECL) system.

Resources were removed from the basement of the library and many were moved upstairs. Greenall said when the construction concludes, library staff will have to go in and set the shelving and materials back up in order to be ready for the public.

The upstairs portion of the library will not require major work before the branch is reopened.

“We need to have a thorough cleaning on the upstairs. That’s the extent of the upstairs issue,” she said.

In the meantime, Greenall said the Essex County Library will continue with what it has been doing since the closure started. That includes having “pop-up libraries” at the Libro Centre every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Hours are 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re still offering service by mail,” Greenall stated.

Residents can also visit any other 13 branches within the Essex County Library system.

“They are certainly welcome to stop by any of our other libraries,” said Greenall.

People can also visit www.essexcountylibrary.ca and access library services online, she added, and receive updates on the closure on the web as well. Residents can also visit the Essex County Library on Facebook and follow the Essex County Library on Twitter by searching “@EssexCountyLib.”

“We’re looking forward to returning the branch to full operation,” said Greenall.

Residents who would like more information can call ECL administration at 519-776-5241.