Amherstburg Library branch closed for repairs

By Julianna Bonnett

The Essex County Library’s Amherstburg branch is closed for repairs.

The branch will be closed in order to repair the water-damaged lower level of the library. The closure took effect Tuesday.

During the construction period, the Essex County library will be providing a “pop-up” library at the Libro Credit Union Centre, located at 3295 Meloche Road. The staff of the library will be available for a limited amount of hours. A “pop-up” library was held last Saturday and similar ones are planned during the temporary closure. There will be a selection of books and resources to check out at such “pop-up” libraries.

Robin Greenall, the CEO of the Essex County Library said any other location is open to everyone.

”Due to the water damage that occurred last fall, the library will be closed. Amherstburg is one of 14 branches in the Essex County Library, any members are welcome to use those 14 locations,” said Greenall.

Updates will also be provided via the Essex County Libraries social media channels at facebook.com/EssexCountyLibrary and EssexCountyLib on Twitter.

“We started with the pop-up library as a way to connect with our community partners. Since we were closed, we felt we needed to provide the public with an alternative service. We like to connect with our community partners which is the local municipality and they generously offered us the use of their space,” said Greenall.

The closure of the branch is estimated to take approximately five weeks; in order to repair the water-damaged lower level. The building is owned by the Town of Amherstburg with the town undertaking the work.

The town recently received $92,396 from the County of Essex with that money being the town’s share of the $790,000 surplus that accumulated during the library strike.

In addition, home mail delivery service will be available for Amherstburg residents who would like to continue to receive their requested/-reserved items. For residents that acquire more information they are encouraged to call the Essex County Library administration at 519-776-5241.